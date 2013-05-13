Gear Up For Your Next Bike Ride
Gear Up For Your Next Bike Ride
May 13, 2013
What you need now
Give your next bike session a boost with these cool cycling essentials.
Protect your noggin
Schwinn Merge Helmet
($22;
Walmart
)
Never get lost
Garmin Edge 500
($250;
buy.garmin.com
)
Keep (and look) cool
Elite Sublimation Jersey
($110;
2xu.com
)
Get a firm grip
Novara Rhumba Bike Gloves
($18;
rei.com
)
