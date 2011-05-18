10 Minutes to All-Over Toned

5 of 7 Jay Sullivan

Lower body: One-legged lunge with lift

*More challenging



Stand with feet hip-width apart; hold a dumbbell in each hand with arms straight and palms facing in. Step your left leg out to the side, and bend your left knee to lower into a side lunge (keep left knee behind toes); hinge slightly forward at the waist.



Straighten your left knee as you lift your right leg straight out to the side—you should still be leaning forward. Return to previous position, then to standing. Repeat on the opposite side. Do entire sequence 10 times.