New Greens to Power Up Your Salad

Purslane

It may be considered a pesky weed by many farmers, but this superfood’s a worthy addition to any salad bowl. It is lemony, succulent, and crisp—and packs up to 400 milligrams of omega-3 fatty acids per serving.



Purslane is also a great source of vitamins A and C, and it contains up to 15 times more of the cancer-fighting antioxidant melatonin than many other fruits and vegetables.



Prep tip: These greens don’t stay perky for long, so maximize freshness by storing them with stems in cold water in the refrigerator.