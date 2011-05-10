11 Ways to Cope With a Lack of Fibro Support

11 of 12 Corbis

Join in when you can

When you’re up for it, make time for fun with family and friends—even if it’s just a trip to the mall, Dr. Teitelbaum says.



This doesn’t mean you have to tramp through dozens of stores; you can hang out and rest in the food court when you need to. Just let others know that they don’t have to hold back their activities and that you’ll join them for what you feel you can handle.



If you like to travel, you should; again, just don’t push yourself too hard and make sure your companions understand your limitations.



"You can still join in and not feel excluded and left out," Dr. Teitelbaum says.