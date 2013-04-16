How to Prevent a Blood Clot

5 of 6 Getty Images

Know the signs

"DVT can be tough to spot because some symptoms can be signs of other problems too," says Roger Maxfield, MD, a pulmonologist and clinical professor of medicine at Columbia University Medical Center. Look out for pain, swelling, and redness or discoloration in one leg; you also may experience a feeling of warmth on the skin at the affected area.



Sudden unexplained shortness of breath is the most common warning sign that the blood clot has traveled to the lungs. Also, some people with PE feel chest pain, have a rapid heartbeat, or cough up blood.