5 Fabulous Fresh Fruit Recipes
5 Fabulous Fresh Fruit Recipes
Health.com
September 07, 2013
1 of 6
John Kernick
More than just picnic food
If you're having trouble meeting your recommended daily intake, or simply tired of the regular ol' apple in the morning, these juicy new recipes will solve your problem fast.
Spiced Honeyed Apricots
Serve over plain Greek yogurt or vanilla frozen yogurt. Any leftover syrup is delicious stirred into iced tea.
Ingredients:
water, sugar, honey, orange zest, cinnamon stick, star anise pods, apricots, lemon juice
Calories:
119
Try this recipe:
Spiced Honeyed Apricots
2 of 6
John Kernick
Pomegranate-Glazed Chicken with Blackberries
Sweet berries dress up basic grilled chicken
Ingredients:
unsweetened pomegranate juice, molasses, brown sugar, garlic, ginger, red pepper, skinless, boneless chicken breast, blackberries
Calories:
322
Try this recipe:
Pomegranate-Glazed Chicken with Blackberries
3 of 6
John Kernick
Vanilla-Roasted Peach Pie
Ingredients:
Crust:
graham cracker crumbs, egg white, sugar, unsalted butter, canola oil.
Filling:
unflavored gelatin, unsweetened almond milk, fat-free Greek yogurt, light brown sugar, salt, vanilla bean.
Topping:
peaches, lemon juice, water, sugar, unsalted butter
Calories:
185
Try this recipe:
Vanilla-Roasted Peach Pie
4 of 6
John Kernick
Strawberry-Lemon Spread
Ingredients:
strawberries, sugar, water, lemon zest, lemon juice
Calories:
66
Try this recipe:
Strawberry-Lemon Spread
5 of 6
John Kernick
Red and Black Fruit Salad
Pistachios and a hint of mint add another dimension to fruit salad.
Ingredients:
red plums, raspberries, blueberries, sugar, orange juice, cinnamon, unsalted shelled pistachios, mint leaves
Calories:
90
Try this recipe:
Red and Black Fruit Salad
6 of 6
John Kernick
One more fruity idea
Melon + chocolate
Just dip watermelon slices in melted dark chocolate and flip to let excess chocolate drip off.
Tip:
For a just ripe melon, ook for one that’s firm and heavy for its size.
