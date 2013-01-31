What Can You Make With a Baguette?

January 31, 2013
Delicious and doughy

Three star chefs give us new takes on this bakery-aisle classic.
Andalusian-Style Gazpacho

Scott Uehlein is the chef at Canyon Ranch and author of Canyon Ranch Nourish: Indulgently Healthy Cuisine.

Ingredients: baguette, olive oil, garlic clove, water, red wine vinegar, sea salt, black pepper, heirloom tomatoes, cucumber, yellow bell pepper, red onion, lemon juice, parsley

Calories: 102

Try this recipe: Andalusian-Style Gazpacho
Wild Mushroom Bruschetta

Bill Telepan is the chef and owner of Telepan in New York City and author of Inspired by Ingredients.

Ingredients: baguette, extra-virgin olive oil, mushroom mix, balsamic vinegar, fresh oregano, kosher salt, black pepper, pecorino cheese, baby arugula

Calories: 133

Try this recipe: Wild Mushroom Bruschetta
Pressed Sandwich with Roasted Eggplant

Alex Guarnaschelli is the host of Food Network’s Alex’s Day Off and executive chef of New York City’s The Darby restaurant.

Ingredients: eggplant, olive oil, salt, pepper, balsamic vinegar, baguette, mozzarella, basil leaves

Calories: 481

Try this recipe: Pressed Sandwich with Roasted Eggplant

