Big Anti-Aging Benefits of Berries

June 30, 2011
Berry beautiful

This superfood has big anti-aging benefits. That’s why we’re sweet on these berry-infused hair and skin products!

The beauty world is buzzing over the powerful anti-aging perks of berries. "Opt for berries in rich colors, such as red, purple, and black," says certified nutritionist Kimberly Snyder, author of The Beauty Detox Solution. "These types tend to contain the highest levels of antioxidants, which prevent free radicals from aging our skin." Now dig in!
Beauty bar

Lather up with Crabtree & Evelyn Black Currant Glycerine Soap ($8; crabtree-evelyn.com)—it will leave your skin soft (thanks to moisturizing glycerine blended with black currant extract).
Bumpy-skin buster

Gently scrub your way to great skin with Fresh Sugar Açaí Body Scrub ($48; fresh.com). The sugar crystals exfoliate, and açaí oil—made from the Brazilian superberry—delivers antioxidant benefits.
Glow-getter

O-Glow from Smashbox Cosmetics ($26; sephora.com) is a gel blush with goji berry that turns cheeks the color of your most natural flush.
The breakout takeout

Seeing spots? The antibacterial red berries in June Jacobs Raspberry Recovery Serum ($70; qvc.com) help zap—and prevent—pimples, while rosemary-leaf extract calms inflammation. A double-duty skin fix!
Pucker up

Get smooth, soft lips with Ole Henriksen African Red Tea Exfoliating Lip Salvation ($15; olehenriksen.com). Its tiny granules buff away dryness, and omega-3 acids in its cranberry-seed oil replenish moisture.
Hair repair

Strengthen your mane by spritzing blackberry-infused Rusk Sensories Healthy Strengthening Treatment ($13; stylesource.com) on wet strands before drying. Unlike some conditioning leave-ins, this one makes your hair soft without leaving it tacky.
Youth boost

Goji berry is said to contain 400 times more skin-nourishing vitamin C than an orange. We’re juiced by how easily Lierac Paris Initiatic Cream for the First Signs of Aging ($48; lierac-usa.com) melts into our skin and keeps us glowy.

