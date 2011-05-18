Ideal vs. Great Deal: Plumping Products

Health.com
May 18, 2011
1 of 6 Todd Huffman

Need a lift?

Our Beauty Director shows you how to plump up your lips, hair, and skin.

Ideal: Wrinkle filler

Clarins Instant Smooth Line Correcting Concentrate ($32; department stores)

"Soon after I paint this tinted (yes, it’s a concealer, too) filler on my forehead lines, I feel the tightening effect. An easy-to-use wrinkle remover without a needle—I’m sold."
2 of 6 Todd Huffman

Great deal: Wrinkle filler

Neutrogena Anti-Wrinkle Deep Wrinkle Filler ($19; drugstores)

"For wrinkle-free skin in the morning, I apply this retinol-based filler to the lines around my eyes before bed. It’s truly eye-opening!"
3 of 6 Todd Huffman

Ideal: Lip plumper

Dior Addict Lip Maximizer ($30; dior.com)

"This moisturizing gloss doesn’t turn me into Angelina Jolie, but it does give me a hint of a sexy pink pout. And the minty scent acts like a breath freshener."
4 of 6 Todd Huffman

Great deal: Lip plumpers

NYC New York Color Lippin’ Large Lip Plumper in Strawberry Mousse ($3; drugstores)

"There’s no burning or stinging with this natural lip enhancer. Cinnamon, ginger, and peppermint oils boost your lips, while vitamins A and E keep them smooth."
5 of 6 Todd Huffman

Ideal: Hair boosters

Davines Defining Texturizer ($21; davines.com)

"This spray creates extra volume when I go a day between washings and my hair needs a boost. I simply spritz my roots (or comb through for extra body) and style."
6 of 6 Todd Huffman

Great deal: Hair boosters

John Frieda Luxurious Volume Lavish Lift Root Booster ($7; mass retailers)

"Some root boosters leave my hair feeling stiff and tacky, but not this lightweight, alcohol-free styler. It gives great lift, and I can still run my fingers through my hair!"

