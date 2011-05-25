Eat Like an A-Lister

Ilana Blitzer
May 25, 2011
1 of 4 Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Eat like an a-lister

It’s no coincidence that big-name stars look so youthful. Being healthy is just as good for fine lines as it is for your figure. Here’s how to snack your way to smooth skin.
Advertisement
2 of 4 Corbis

Go green

"Many people make the mistake of ‘eating healthy’ by increasing their fruit intake—but it’s a rookie move," says Will Caton, a celebrity trainer in Brentwood, California. Instead, load up on nutrient-rich dark-green veggies like kale, spinach, and broccoli.
3 of 4 Corbis

Say no to sugar

"Not eating sugar is the best anti-aging treatment you can do for yourself," says Fredric Brandt, MD, a dermatologist in Miami and New York City. Sugar breaks down collagen through a process called glycation, which can eventually lead to wrinkling.
Advertisement
4 of 4 Getty Images

Dig in to protein

It ensures that your body produces enough skin-firming collagen and elastin. Salmon is also high in healthy fatty acids that reduce inflammation, says Jackie Keller, founder of NutriFit, a Los Angeles–based food-delivery service that caters to Reese Witherspoon and other leading ladies.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up