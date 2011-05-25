Eat like an a-lister

It’s no coincidence that big-name stars look so youthful. Being healthy is just as good for fine lines as it is for your figure. Here’s how to snack your way to smooth skin.
Go green
"Many people
make the mistake of ‘eating healthy’ by increasing their fruit intake—but it’s a rookie move," says Will Caton, a celebrity trainer in Brentwood, California. Instead, load up on nutrient-rich dark-green veggies like kale, spinach, and broccoli.
Say no to sugar
"Not eating sugar is the best anti-aging treatment you can do for yourself," says Fredric Brandt, MD, a dermatologist in Miami and New York City. Sugar breaks down collagen through a process called glycation, which can eventually lead to wrinkling.
Dig in to protein
It ensures that your body produces enough skin-firming collagen and elastin. Salmon is also high in healthy fatty acids that reduce inflammation,
says Jackie Keller, founder of NutriFit, a Los Angeles–based food-delivery service that caters to Reese Witherspoon and other leading ladies.
