Find Your Ultimate Happiness

Jacquelyne Froeber
August 03, 2013
Finding peace

Small changes in your routine can make you feel much more at peace.

Try these strategies from Deepak Chopra, MD, author of The Ultimate Happiness Prescription: 7 Keys to Joy and Enlightenment.
Tune in to your body

Whenever you feel any pain, fatigue, or anxiety, figure out what’s causing it.

In order to be happy, you need to feel good physically, Dr. Chopra says.

So if you’re exhausted, say, ask your husband to help so you can take a break.
Be Switzerland

"You can save 99% of your psychological energy—and feel happier—if you can stop defending your point of view,” says Dr. Chopra.

Instead of always pushing your way of thinking and setting up a tense win-or-lose situation, say, “I see your point of view.”

Listening to other sides will improve your relationships and make you feel calmer and sunnier, too.
Give yourself a pep talk

Try this instant confidence builder: Look in the mirror and say out loud or to yourself, “I am immune to criticism, I am beneath no one, I am fearless.”

It may make you giggle, but repeating this mantra helps people stand taller, according to Dr. Chopra.
Embrace the right now

We know you’ve heard it before, but enjoying the moment rather than dwelling on future worries is a lasting mood booster.

If you start to drift, say to yourself, “Focus on the present.”

That will help snap you back to the good stuff in front of you.

