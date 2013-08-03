Find Your Ultimate Happiness

3 of 5 Corbis

Be Switzerland

"You can save 99% of your psychological energy—and feel happier—if you can stop defending your point of view,” says Dr. Chopra.



Instead of always pushing your way of thinking and setting up a tense win-or-lose situation, say, “I see your point of view.”



Listening to other sides will improve your relationships and make you feel calmer and sunnier, too.