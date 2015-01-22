10 Ways to Treat Psoriatic Arthritis

8 of 11

Simponi (golimumab)

How it helps: Another TNF inhibitor that reduces joint damage and symptoms of arthritis. Patients’ responses to TNF inhibitors vary greatly so numerous options need to be available, Dr. Fohrman says.



What you should know: Simponi, approved by the FDA in 2009, is one of the newer TNF inhibitors and doesn’t have the track record the others do. But the self-injectable medication is similar to the others, except it only has to be given once a month. It also increases the risk of infections, and upper respiratory infections are most common. Like the other TNF inhibitors, the drug comes with a warning about tuberculosis and invasive fungal infections.