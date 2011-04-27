10 Health Risks Linked to Rheumatoid Arthritis

5 of 11 Getty Images

Non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma

"The one cancer that’s definitely been linked to RA is non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma," Dr. Fiocco says.



RA patients have a two to four times higher risk than people without RA. Other blood cancers, such as leukemia and other forms of lymphoma, as well as lung cancer and melanoma, may also be a problem. Not only is the disease itself a culprit, but some drugs are too.



In fact, methotrexate (Trexall) and antitumor necrosis factor drugs such as adalimumab (Humira), etanercept (Enbrel), and infliximab (Remicade) carry a warning about increased lymphoma risk. But the benefits may still outweigh the risk, given that the risk is low overall.