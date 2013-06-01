RA and Heart Attacks: 10 Ways to Protect Your Heart

8 of 11 Getty Images

Know the warning signs

It can be harder for people with rheumatoid arthritis to recognize a heart attack because they're less likely than the general population to experience typical heart-attack symptoms, and more likely to have so-called silent heart attacks.



Still, it is important to know the classic symptoms, which include pressure or pain in the chest or upper body, as well as shortness of breath, nausea, or light-headedness.



It’s even trickier in women because a heart attack may manifest as fatigue, an all-too-common RA symptom. “If there is new and unusual fatigue and the arthritis is well controlled, it could be related to something (other than the arthritis)," Dr. Matteson says.