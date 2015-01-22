10 Tips for Living Better With Psoriatic Arthritis

5 of 11 Getty Images

Address your stress

When stressed, the body releases chemicals that increase inflammation and pain, which only exacerbate symptoms of psoriasis and arthritis.



Recognize anxiety triggers and avoid them. If you get frazzled when you have a lot to do, master time management. For example, if you notice you are most energetic in the evening, do as much as you can then for the next day, like packing your lunch.



If you feel stress levels rising, relax with deep breathing, yoga, or tai chi. Nothing alleviates stress more than something you enjoy, so make sure there’s time for hobbies, family, and friends.