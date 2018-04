10 Most Depressing States in the U.S.

For out-of-state visitors, Nevada often evokes images of gambling, partying, skiing , and other carefree diversions. For those who live there, the reality is often quite different. Nevada has high rates of mental distress, and, at last count, about 1 in 11 residents had experienced at least one episode of major depression in the previous year.These problems may get worse before they get better. Nevada has been especially hard hit by the financial crisis, and thanks to the poor economy and declining tax revenues, the state department that oversees mental-health services is facing budget cuts in the tens of millions of dollars.