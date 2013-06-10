10 Tricks for Paying Attention

2 of 11 Getty Images

Write it down

If you want to raise an important point in a conference call, but don’t want to butt in, you may not absorb what the others are saying while you wait to bring it up.



Better to jot down a keyword to remind yourself what you want to say, says Linda Richmand, a Westchester County, N.Y., certified professional coach with a specialty in adult ADHD and ADD. "Now you’re ready to fully attend."



She recommends keeping a "random-thought pad" on hand, whether you are at your computer or folding laundry. Enter important reminders and any brilliant ideas that pop into your head so that you are less distracted by them as you work on the present task.