Cycling for a Cure: 10 Bike Races for a Good Cause

This series of rides in 43 states raises money for the American Diabetes Association.The rides are open to bikers of all levels, says Larry Dancy, 48, logistics chair of the Hoover, Ala., ride. Dancy’s mother and two sisters are diabetic, and he was diagnosed in 2010.The Tour de Cure gives him hope: “The experience is indescribable. To see hundreds of people lined up to raise money and ride up to 100 miles so that my life and the quality of life of all other people with diabetes can be vastly improved is simply amazing. It is in these types of events that one can see the greatness of mankind, when we can say, ‘I am my brother’s keeper.’”