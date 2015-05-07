What Pregnancy Does to Your Health

Annie Murphy Paul
May 07, 2015
The typical and not so usual

Expecting a baby can make you more prone to some diseases—but it can protect you from others.

More common: Diabetes
Gestational diabetes affects about 5% of pregnancies.
More common: Urinary tract infections

You’re at greater risk of developing them from weeks 6 through 24.
More common: Yeast infections

These are more common during pregnancy, especially the second trimester, than at any other time in your life
More common: Gallstones

Higher estrogen levels during those nine months appear to increase cholesterol levels in the digestive fluid known as bile, which can lead to gallstones.
More common: Deep-vein thrombosis

The risk of developing a blood clot in a vein deep in the body is higher during pregnancy and for six weeks after delivery, because of the changes in blood and blood vessels that happen when you’re pregnant.
Less common: Ulcers

Surprisingly to anyone who’s had terrible heartburn while pregnant, your stomach produces less acid during gestation, making ulcers less common
Less common: Pelvic inflammatory disease

The risk of this infection of the reproductive organs decreases once the mucous plug has sealed the cervix, about halfway through the first trimester.

