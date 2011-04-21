3 Ways to Make Any Vacation Slimmer

Store nutritious breakfast and snack foods (yogurt, fruit, string cheese)
in your room’s mini-fridge, says Susan B. Dopart, RD, author of A Recipe for Life by the Doctor’s Dietitian, so you always have healthy choices on hand.
Pound the pavement
No fitness center? Nix public transportation and explore the neighborhood you’re in on foot. "Not only is it built-in exercise, but you’ll discover cool things you wouldn’t normally notice when whizzing by in a car," Dopart says.
(Almost) have it all
Pick and choose what you want to indulge in when you’re at an ahh-mazing out-of-town restaurant, Dopart advises. So it’s either a glass or two of wine from the vineyard you’re staying at or the chef’s signature chocolate dessert.
