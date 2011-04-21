3 Ways to Make Any Vacation Slimmer

Karen Asp
April 21, 2011
1 of 3 Getty Images

Bring your own nibbles

Store nutritious breakfast and snack foods (yogurt, fruit, string cheese) in your room’s mini-fridge, says Susan B. Dopart, RD, author of A Recipe for Life by the Doctor’s Dietitian, so you always have healthy choices on hand.
Advertisement
2 of 3 Corbis

Pound the pavement

No fitness center? Nix public transportation and explore the neighborhood you’re in on foot. "Not only is it built-in exercise, but you’ll discover cool things you wouldn’t normally notice when whizzing by in a car," Dopart says.
3 of 3 Corbis

(Almost) have it all

Pick and choose what you want to indulge in when you’re at an ahh-mazing out-of-town restaurant, Dopart advises. So it’s either a glass or two of wine from the vineyard you’re staying at or the chef’s signature chocolate dessert.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up