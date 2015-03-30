Skinny Up Your Kitchen

Right now, in your home, you have a powerful belly-shrinking tool you’re not taking advantage of. No, it’s not that Ab Roller you ordered off of late-night TV and promptly banished to the attic.It’s your kitchen: Set up and stocked the right way, it can make all the difference in whether you pile on midsection fat—or keep it off. With a quick cabinet reorg, simple food swaps, and even a workout move to do during boiling-water downtime, you can transform a fat-belly kitchen into a flat-belly one.