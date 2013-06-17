4 Strategies for Keeping the Weight Off for Good

Ingela Ratledge
June 17, 2013
The scary truth

Two years after losing weight, most dieters weigh more than they did before they started dieting, researchers say. Improve those odds with these four strategies.
Don’t snub the scale

Weigh yourself once every two weeks to make sure pounds aren’t creeping back, exercise physiologist Johanna Subotovsky says.
Draw a "goal ladder"

Write something that you want to achieve on each rung, Albers says. Include mini-goals like "I won’t dip into the office candy bowl all week," as well as major ones like "run a half-marathon."
Write it all down

Tracking everything you eat leads to more weight loss, studies show. Blog it, photograph it, or log it in your smartphone for a couple of weeks to reveal if you’re self-sabotaging with oversized portions or too much junk, says Marissa Lippert, RD.
Make a "red flag" list

Include habits that have derailed you in the past (like stopping for an a.m. doughnut or putting off grocery shopping). Post it somewhere visible, like your bathroom mirror, so it’ll be easier to spot (and stop!) old habits pronto.

