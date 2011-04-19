Feel Amazing With Rosemary

4 of 6 Corbis

Cancer fighter

Using rosemary to prep your burgers and steaks could make them safer to eat. Why? Grilling meat causes potentially carcinogenic chemicals to form, and rosemary’s natural antioxidants may reduce the levels of these compounds by up to 92%, suggests a study in the Journal of Food Science.



Try adding fresh, chopped rosemary to your own marinade or mixing the chopped herb into your hamburger patties, says J. Scott Smith, PhD, the study’s senior author and professor of food chemistry at Kansas State University. It’ll perk up the flavor, too!