6 Bold Wrap Recipes

June 28, 2014
Bold, bright flavors

Fish Tacos With Cabbage-Carrot Slaw and Spicy Crema

Cilantro, lime juice, and chili powder turn up the taste in this quick and healthy twist on taco night.

Ingredients: light sour cream, adobo sauce from canned chipotle chiles, jicama, red cabbage, carrots, cilantro, lime juice and zest, olive oil, salt, pepper, tilapia, chili powder, paprika, cumin, corn tortillas, lime wedges

Calories: 357

Grilled Veggie and Hummus Wraps

Ingredients: Red onion, red bell pepper, eggplant, olive oil, fresh flat-leaf parsley, kosher salt, plain hummus, whole-grain flatbreads, feta cheese, fresh lime juice, black pepper, butter lettuce, avocado

Calories: 356

Cobb Salad Lettuce Wraps

Ingredients: reduced-fat mayonnaise, red wine vinegar, black pepper, cooking spray, Canadian bacon, iceberg lettuce, smoked deli turkey breast, beefsteak tomato, avocado, red onion, blue cheese

Calories: 177

Beef Empanada

Our empanadas are a light yet filling meal.

Ingredients: olive oil, onion, garlic, lean ground sirloin, cumin, oregano, salt, chili powder, black pepper, cayenne pepper, tomato paste, no-salt-added diced tomatoes, raisins, green olives, hard-cooked eggs, frozen empanada pasta discs

Calories: 284

Good Morning Crepes

Ingredients: turkey bacon, cooking spray, eggs, egg whites, black pepperm, premade crepes or 10-inch whole-wheat wraps, maple syrup

Calories: 311

Shrimp and Mango Summer Rolls With Sweet and Spicy Dipping Sauce

Ingredients: lime juice, rice vinegar, agave nectar, Sriracha sauce, scallion, rice paper, basil, red leaf lettuce, bean threads or cellophane noodles, mango, shrimp, mint

Calories: 153

