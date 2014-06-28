6 Bold Wrap Recipes
6 Bold Wrap Recipes
June 28, 2014
Bold, bright flavors
Fish Tacos With Cabbage-Carrot Slaw and Spicy Crema
Cilantro, lime juice, and chili powder turn up the taste in this quick and healthy twist on taco night.
Ingredients:
light sour cream, adobo sauce from canned chipotle chiles, jicama, red cabbage, carrots, cilantro, lime juice and zest, olive oil, salt, pepper, tilapia, chili powder, paprika, cumin, corn tortillas, lime wedges
Calories:
357
Try this recipe:
Fish Tacos With Cabbage-Carrot Slaw and Spicy Crema
Grilled Veggie and Hummus Wraps
Ingredients:
Red onion, red bell pepper, eggplant, olive oil, fresh flat-leaf parsley, kosher salt, plain hummus, whole-grain flatbreads, feta cheese, fresh lime juice, black pepper, butter lettuce, avocado
Calories:
356
Try this recipe:
Grilled Veggie and Hummus Wraps
Cobb Salad Lettuce Wraps
Ingredients:
reduced-fat mayonnaise, red wine vinegar, black pepper, cooking spray, Canadian bacon, iceberg lettuce, smoked deli turkey breast, beefsteak tomato, avocado, red onion, blue cheese
Calories:
177
Try this recipe:
Cobb Salad Lettuce Wraps
Beef Empanada
Our empanadas are a light yet filling meal.
Ingredients:
olive oil, onion, garlic, lean ground sirloin, cumin, oregano, salt, chili powder, black pepper, cayenne pepper, tomato paste, no-salt-added diced tomatoes, raisins, green olives, hard-cooked eggs, frozen empanada pasta discs
Calories:
284
Try this recipe:
Beef Empanadas
Good Morning Crepes
Ingredients:
turkey bacon, cooking spray, eggs, egg whites, black pepperm, premade crepes or 10-inch whole-wheat wraps, maple syrup
Calories:
311
Try this recipe:
Good Morning Crepes
Shrimp and Mango Summer Rolls With Sweet and Spicy Dipping Sauce
Ingredients:
lime juice, rice vinegar, agave nectar, Sriracha sauce, scallion, rice paper, basil, red leaf lettuce, bean threads or cellophane noodles, mango, shrimp, mint
Calories:
153
Try this recipe:
Shrimp and Mango Summer Rolls With Sweet and Spicy Dipping Sauce
