7 Essentials for Healthy Hiking

Hit the trails knowing your eyes will be protected with the Under Armour Marbella Shield Sunglasses ($100; underarmour.com). A three-point grip and adjustable nose pad ensure they will stay put on your hike.
With the Camelbak L.U.X.E. Hydration Pack ($109; amazon.com) you can stay on the trails all day knowing you'll be properly hydrated with its 3-liter capacity. The pack also has plenty of extra room for layers and snacks.
These shoes are made for hiking
They may be cute, but Keen Whisper sandals ($90; llbean.com) are the real deal. The quick-draw elastic-cord lacing keeps your feet secure. And the special microbe shield prevents your feet from smelling like swamp.
5 of 8
Shine on
Never hit the trails without a light! The water-resistant, LED SplashFlash flashlight ($12; ems.com) can clip onto your pack or belt buckle for easy access with its built-in carabineer.
Go the distance
Track your distance run and your heart rate with the Garmin Forerunner 220 ($300; amazon.com). The watch also can connect to your social media accounts to give your friends a peek into your training.
Bugs begone
Slather on Bull Frog Mosquito Coast Sunscreen with Insect Repellent, SPF 30 ($9; target.com) pre-hike. It works double-time, fending off insects with a DEET-free formula while protecting your skin from the sun.
8 of 8
What a site
Not sure where to hoof it? Go to alltrails.com to find great hikes in your area. You can sort results by level of difficulty and how scenic the route is. Happy trails!
