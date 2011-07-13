Farmed or Wild: What’s the Best Salmon to Buy?

5 of 9 Getty Images

Coho salmon

Other names: Silver salmon

Should you buy it? Yes



You may not know if your store has coho because, like other species of wild salmon, it’s just labeled wild.



Coho are smaller and eat less than other salmon, resulting in fewer polychlorinated biphenyls (PCBs), which may cause cancer. (Mercury is not a concern in either wild or farmed salmon.)



Many experts say the risk posed by PCBs is outweighed by salmon’s omega-3 benefits. But David Carpenter, MD, director of the Institute for Health and the Environment at University at Albany, in New York, says people should have only one meal a month of most salmon. But with coho, he says, you can have an "almost unlimited consumption."