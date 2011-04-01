14 Household Tools for People in Pain

If you have knee pain, raising your seat by a few inches can make all the difference. You won't have to bend your knees as much to sit down, which will make it a lot easier to get back up, Dr. Hadler explains.



Specially designed pads, like the Sissel Sitfit Plus ($40; sisselshop.com), make it easy to retrofit chairs for more comfortable seating.



For more of a lift, there's Upeasy's Power Seat ($116; amazon.com) and Seat Assist ($130; amazon.com) (electric and nonelectric, respectively), which will give you a gentle push on your way up. They can be used with pretty much any chair or sofa, and they're portable.