12 Myths and Facts About Vaccines

Myth



Vaccines are not a 100% guarantee you won’t get sick. But they are a huge help.



Take the flu vaccine; you may still get the flu if you get the jab, but it is likely to be less severe. Or, take the chicken pox vaccine. Dr. Brown says it is 80% effective against preventing infection and 100% effective in protecting against serious illness.



For the best protection, experts rely on "herd immunity"—the more people who are vaccinated in the population, the better chances of protecting everyone, including people who can’t get shots due to age, health, or religious reasons.