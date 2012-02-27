10 Tips for Treating Bipolar Disorder

1 of 11 Getty Images

Living better with bipolar

Bipolar disorder can be treated with medication, therapy, and lifestyle changes, but sticking with treatment can be a challenge.



Unfortunately, bipolar disorder tends to get worse if you don’t get the proper care, says Carrie Bearden, PhD, an associate professor in the departments of psychiatry and biobehavioral sciences, and psychology at UCLA. "The episodes will only get more frequent and severe the longer their illness is untreated."



The good news is that there are many things you can do that help. Here are 10 tips for keeping bipolar symptoms under control.