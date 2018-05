16 of 18 Corbis

Ignoring physical symptoms

If you used to walk up three flights of stairs without a problem, but suddenly you're short of breath after one flight or have chest pressure, it's time to call your doctor—now. Never assume it's because you're out of shape.



Doctors say "time is muscle," meaning the quicker you get treatment for possible trouble, the less likely you are to have permanent damage to your heart muscle.



"It's better for it to be much ado about nothing than sitting on a heart attack for six hours," which is not uncommon, Dr. Ostfeld says.