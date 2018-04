9 of 11 Getty Images

How to make: Green With Envy Eggs and Ham

Cook zucchini until tender, 1 to 2 minutes, in large skillet over medium heat with teaspoon oil. Set aside.



Whisk egg whites and eggs in bowl. Stir in spinach, ham, 3/4 of basil, Parmesan, garlic powder, salt, and pepper.



Add egg mixture and teaspoon oil to same skillet; stir with spatula for fluffy scramble over medium heat. Remove from heat once eggs are opaque and firm, about 5 minutes.



Place tomato slices on baking sheet with parchment paper, sprinkle with salt and pepper, and broil until browned, 1 to 2 minutes. Place slice on each plate; sprinkle with cayenne. Top with egg scramble; finish with a few zucchini ribbons. Serve with remaining basil.