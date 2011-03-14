6 Healthy Banana Bread Recipes

Breads, muffins, cakes, and cookies—not the typical fare of a healthy eater. But done right, baked goods can fit into a figure-friendly diet.

These recipes all make tasty use of bananas, a slimming superfood loaded with resistant starch, a healthy carb that fills you up and boosts your metabolism. These baked goods will satisfy your sweet-tooth cravings without overloading you with sugar. Unlike the store-bought variety, these breads and muffins are low calorie, so you’ll be sure to enjoy them guilt-free.

Banana bread works double duty as both a healthy breakfast and a dessert, so you will love eating these breads and muffins morning and night. Everyone at home will salivate at the smell of these baked goods coming to life in the oven, and you will win many compliments when the time comes to dig in!

Another reason to love making banana breads and muffins is that they are among the easiest baked goods to master. So whether you are a beginner or a seasoned baker, these fun and easy to make recipes will give you a lot of bang for your time in the kitchen.

Next time you're in the baking mood, try one of these light banana bread or muffin recipes. Pulling apart these warm treats right as they come out of the oven is the absolute best part.