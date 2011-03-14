6 Healthy Banana Bread Recipes

Satisfy your sweet tooth—and your hunger— with these nutrient-packed banana bread recipes. 

March 14, 2011
Baking with bananas

Breads, muffins, cakes, and cookies—not the typical fare of a healthy eater. But done right, baked goods can fit into a figure-friendly diet.

These recipes all make tasty use of bananas, a slimming superfood loaded with resistant starch, a healthy carb that fills you up and boosts your metabolism. These baked goods will satisfy your sweet-tooth cravings without overloading you with sugar. Unlike the store-bought variety, these breads and muffins are low calorie, so you’ll be sure to enjoy them guilt-free.

Banana bread works double duty as both a healthy breakfast and a dessert, so you will love eating these breads and muffins morning and night. Everyone at home will salivate at the smell of these baked goods coming to life in the oven, and you will win many compliments when the time comes to dig in!

Another reason to love making banana breads and muffins is that they are among the easiest baked goods to master. So whether you are a beginner or a seasoned baker, these fun and easy to make recipes will give you a lot of bang for your time in the kitchen.

Next time you're in the baking mood, try one of these light banana bread or muffin recipes. Pulling apart these warm treats right as they come out of the oven is the absolute best part.

Avocado Banana Bread

This lightened-up banana bread recipe swaps oil for avocado, leaving it full of heart-healthy monounsaturated fats. This recipe also packs in tons of fiber and nutrients designed to help you beat your morning fog.

Try this recipe: Avocado Banana Bread 

Ingredients: Almond meal, baking powder, baking soda, cinnamon, salt, avocado, bananas, coconut oil, vanilla extract, maple syrup, egg, chopped nuts, chocolate chips

Banana Blueberry Bread

This fruity slice cuts down on fat by using canola oil instead of butter. Plus, whole-wheat flour is packed with fiber, which keeps you feeling full longer.

Ingredients: All-purpose flour, whole-wheat flour, quick-cooking grits, sugar, salt, baking powder, baking soda, canola oil, banana, blueberries, eggs

Calories: 145 per slice

Try this recipe: Banana Blueberry Bread

Quick and Easy Banana-Oat Muffins

Cinnamon can nourish skin, boost memory, and keep the pounds at bay. Plus, oats are loaded with filling fiber. Can't finish the batch? Leftovers can be frozen for up to two weeks.

Ingredients: Bananas, canola oil, egg, fat-free milk, vanilla extract, whole-wheat flour, quick-cooking oats, sugar, baking powder, ground cinnamon, salt

Calories: 152 per muffin

Try this recipe: Quick and Easy Banana-Oat Muffins

Morning Glory Muffins

In addition to banana, these muffins boast dried fruits, nuts, and oatmeal, for a mouthwatering and filling bite. Try them with fat-free yogurt and fruit for breakfast.

Ingredients: Whole-wheat flour, all-purpose flour, oats, brown sugar, wheat bran, baking soda, salt, fat-free yogurt, banana, egg, dates, walnuts, dried pineapple, ground flaxseed

Calories: 186 per muffin

Try this recipe: Morning Glory Muffins

Banana Corn Muffins

This super-easy recipe is a sweeter take on a traditional corn muffin. Swapping in fat-free milk cuts down on even more fat.

Ingredients: Banana, reduced-fat milk, corn muffin mix

Calories: 199 per muffin

Try this recipe: Banana Corn Muffins

Banana Bread with Coconut and Walnuts

Less fat and more protein is what you get when you use this recipe that calls for Greek yogurt. 4 steps are all you need to yield 12 mouth-watering servings.

Try this recipe: Banana Bread with Coconut and Walnuts

Ingredients: Whole-wheat flour, baking soda, ground cinnamon, kosher salt, sugar, eggs, vegetable oil, ripe bananas, 2% Greek yogurt, vanilla extract, coconut flakes, walnut halves

Calories: 224

