Your Ultimate Slim-Down Day

Shaun Chavis
June 28, 2014
You only need 24 hours to turn into a super fat-burner.

Here's the scoop: We’ve got a menu of meals that taste great, fill you up, and boost your metabolism, too. The secret? Resistant Starch, the cornerstone of The CarbLovers Diet and our new book out this month, The CarbLovers Diet Pocket Guide. Try these recipes—or our on-the-go options—for a 1,200-calorie day that won't leave you feeling deprived. And if you eat like this every day (visit our Carb Lovers site for more get-slim meals), in just a week you could drop up to six pounds.
Breakfast: Cornflakes, Low-Fat Milk, and Berries

Ingredients: cornflakes, 1% low-fat milk, berries

Calories: 370

Try this recipe: Cornflakes, Low-Fat Milk & Berries

On-the-go alternative: Kashi TLC Chewy Granola Bar and 6 ounces fat-free yogurt
Lunch: Banana-Nut Elvis Wrap

Ingredients: peanut butter, whole-wheat wrap, banana, honey, baby carrots on the side

Calories: 389

Try this recipe: Banana-Nut Elvis Wrap

On-the-go alternative: StarKist or Bumble Bee tuna kit and 1 medium pear
Dinner: Pizza with Prosciutto, Tomatoes, and Parmesan Cheese

Ingredients: whole-wheat pizza crust, marinara sauce, part-skim mozzarella, Parmesan, prosciutto, tomatoes, basil

Calories: 279

Try this recipe: Pizza with Prosciutto, Tomatoes, and Parmesan Cheese

On-the-go alternative: Healthy Choice Café Steamers Chicken Pesto Classico
Snack: White Bean Salsa and Chips

Ingredients: white kidney beans, lime juice, salt, plum tomato, scallions, corn chips

Calories: 136

Try this recipe: White Bean Salsa & Chips

On-the-go alternative: 1 package Nature Valley Oats ’n Honey Crunchy Granola Bars

