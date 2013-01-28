Boost Your Mood With These Foods

Enjoying decadent stuff isn’t the only way to snack away the blues. Many healthy eats do the trick, too, says John La Puma, MD, author of Chef MD’s Big Book of Culinary Medicine.
Perc up
We’ve always counted on caffeine as a quick pick-me-up, and now we know why: A recent study at the University of Georgia Department of Kinesiology suggests that breakfast paired with 200 milligrams of caffeine (the average amount in a mug of coffee) improves mood.
Aim for no more than 24 ounces a day; otherwise, that caffeine buzz becomes a bust.
Don’t worry, "B" happy
A diet that’s low in B vitamins can cause mood swings and anxiety. An easy way to make sure you’re getting your recommended daily allowance is to eat a bowl of fortified whole-grain cereal, such as Kashi U, with 1% milk and a sliced banana every morning.
Pick the right protein
Foods that are rich in protein are naturally high in tyrosine, an amino acid that helps boost dopamine, the brain’s feel-good chemical. Go for two servings of fish per week and an egg or some lentils every day to help keep a good mood from going bad.