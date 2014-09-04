Walk Off 10 Pounds in 3 Weeks

We tapped top Los Angeles–based trainer and star of more than 40 fitness DVDs, Keli Roberts, to create the ultimate ditch-the-flab walking routine that gives big results in little time. "It’s the most effective way to train because it targets your whole body," Roberts says. "To get the most out of the plan walk tall with your shoulders down and back, and keep some tightness in your core."
Give your healthy-body makeover an extra boost by pairing our walking plan with a 1,300-calories-per-day diet. Allot 300 calories for breakfast, 400 calories for lunch, 500 calories for dinner, plus have one 100-calorie snack. You’ll dump up to 10 pounds in 21 days. To find easy recipes for each meal, go to Health.com/1300-diet.
So get ready! A more beautiful body is just steps away.
Strength-cardio circuit
Warm up by walking 10 minutes at a challenging but comfortable pace, building to fast walking for the last minute. As your body begins to loosen, do a few shoulder circles, arm circles, and side-to-side upper-body twists as you walk. Next, go through the circuit 3 times.
Do each move for 60 seconds, then walk fast for 1 minute before beginning the next move. Afterward, cool down with 5 minutes of easy walking.
Push and jump
Stand facing a park bench. Squat and put your hands on the bench, then jump your feet back to come into plank position (the "up" part of a push-up) with your body in a straight line from head to feet. Bend your elbows to lower your chest toward the bench; come back up. Hop your feet forward with knees bent to come into a squat, then push through your feet to jump up as high as you can, arms raised. Return to starting position.
Step-up
Stand in front of a park or picnic bench. Step your left foot up onto the bench. Pressing your left foot into the bench, lift yourself to standing on your left foot. Slowly lower back down, then repeat on other side.
Triceps dip
Sit on the edge of the bench, with your hands by your sides and lightly gripping the edge of the bench; your knees should be slightly bent with feet on the ground in front of you. Keeping your elbows close to your body, bend them to lower your butt toward the ground, then straighten them to lift yourself back up.
Lateral walking lunge
Stand with your left side facing a set of stairs. Take a big sideways step up 2–3 stairs with your left foot and bend left knee to come into a side lunge; keep your knee behind your toes. Straighten your left knee, and bring your right foot up beside your left foot before stepping your left foot up again to begin another lunge. Continue for 30 seconds, walk back down, then repeat on the right side.
Plank pair
Get into plank position with your hands on a low fence or park bench. Engage your core and lift your hips so your body forms a straight, diagonal line from head to toe. Hold for 10 seconds, then shift your weight to your right hand and rotate your body to face toward the left, stacking your feet and extending your left arm out so your body forms a slanted T shape in side-plank position.
Hold for 10 seconds, then return to plank position and repeat on the opposite side. Come back into plank position again, hold for 10 seconds, then come back to standing.
Speed-burst intervals
Warm up by walking at a moderate pace on a mostly flat course for 10 minutes. Next, begin your intervals: Walk as fast as you possibly can for 1 minute (get breathless!), then walk at a moderate pace for 1 minute; repeat the sequence for a total of 10 times. Cool down with 5 minutes of easy walking.
Long-hill intervals
To warm up, walk briskly on a mostly flat surface for 10 minutes. Begin walking up a moderately steep hill (the longer the hill, the better). Walk up at a hard pace—it should feel challenging and slightly uncomfortable: You shouldn’t be able to speak a full sentence (but don’t push so intensely that you’re breathless).
When you reach the top, immediately walk back down the hill; as soon as you get to the bottom of the hill, walk back up it. Repeat for a total of 25 minutes, then walk at an easy pace for 5 minutes to cool down.
