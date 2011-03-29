7 Steps to Organizing Clutter

6 of 9

Step 5: Corral clutter fast in your living area

It can be tough to sit back and relax when you’re surrounded by piles of newspapers, games, blankets, etc. "People tend to use a lot of stuff in this area, and they don’t have a place to return it to," Zaslow says.



Keeping a few baskets around will do more than just help you appear more organized—it will help you be more organized. By assigning a different storage purpose to each (blankets in one, games in another, etc.), you’ll have designated places to return the stuff to. Zaslow suggests using one basket for things that come from other rooms, then returning them to their rightful place a few times a week.