The Best Birth Control for You Now

A new mom who doesn’t want to get pregnant again soon

Your best bet: An IUD or Implanon

"With an IUD or Implanon, you don’t have to think about birth control," says Sarah Prager, MD, an assistant professor of obstetrics and gynecology at the University of Washington School of Medicine in Seattle. Plus, they won’t reduce breast-milk production the way estrogen-containing methods can. (The progestin-only mini-Pill is also nursing-friendly.) If you’re not breast-feeding, you can use the Pill, patch, or ring starting about six weeks after childbirth (but not before then because of the risk for postpartum blood clots).