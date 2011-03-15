8 Classic Snacks Under 80 Calories

Health.com
March 15, 2011
Snack and stay skinny with these old-school sweets

50 Calories

9 Necco wafers
Familiar favorite

57 Calories

Lemon Chalet Creme Girl Scout cookie
Chilly classic

70 Calories

1/3 cup orange sherbet
Gooey treat

60 Calories

Mallomar
Old-school ice-cream

70 Calories

Creamsicle low-fat pop
Root beer float

62 Calories

8 ounces A&W Diet Root Beer and 1/3 cup fat-free vanilla ice cream
Chewy and colorful

75 Calories

11 Haribo Gold-Bears gummi candy bears
Pineapple upside-down bite

29 Calories

1 pineapple chunk rolled in 1 teaspoon brown sugar and broiled, with 1 maraschino cherry

