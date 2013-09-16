14 Surprising Facts About Healthy Bones

3 of 15 Corbis

Build your bone-bank account

Want your bones to earn interest? Start saving now!



Playing sports, lifting weights, running, and almost any activity that moves muscle will trigger your bones to lay down more minerals and get stronger and more dense. Since bone density peaks around age 30 and then starts to slip away, the more you build in youth, the more you'll have to "spend" later. Think of it as your bone 401(k).



"When you have more money in the bank prior to bone loss, you won't reach a level of deficiency that sets you up for fracture," says Felicia Cosman, MD, clinical director of the National Osteoporosis Foundation.