September 07, 2013
Heart-y meals

Three celeb chefs create yummy dishes with this antioxidant-rich veggie.

Artichoke Dip a la Veracruzana

Rick Bayless is the James Beard award-winning chef/owner of Frontera Grill and Topolobampo in Chicago, and the winner of Bravo’s Top Chef Masters.

Ingredients: marinated artichokes, goat cheese, sun-dried tomatoes, green olives, pickled jalapeno peppers, Italian parsley, sea salt

Calories: 156

Try this recipe: Artichoke Dip a la Veracruzana
2 of 3

Feel-Good Chicken, Cannellini Bean, and Artichoke Salad

Ingrid Hoffmann is the host of Univision’s Delicioso and the author of Simply Delicioso: A Collection of Everyday Recipes with a Latin Twist.

Ingredients: olive oil, red onion, garlic cloves, skinless boneless chicken breast, salt, pepper, light mayonnaise, lemon juice, dill, turmeric, cannellini beans, artichoke hearts, butterhead lettuce

Calories: 308

Try this recipe: Feel-Good Chicken, Cannellini Bean, and Artichoke Salad
3 of 3

Artichoke-Parmesan Stuffed Tilapia

Robin Miller is the host of Food Network’s Quick Fix Meals with Robin Miller and the author of Robin Rescues Dinner

Ingredients: salt, pepper, tilapia, marinated artichokes, whole-grain bread, Parmesan cheese, oregano, olive oil, parsley

Calories: 241

Try this recipe: Artichoke-Parmesan Stuffed Tilapia

