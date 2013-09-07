What Can You Make With Artichoke Hearts?
Home
Food
What Can You Make With Artichoke Hearts?
Health.com
September 07, 2013
1 of 3
Andrew McCaul
Heart-y meals
Three celeb chefs create yummy dishes with this antioxidant-rich veggie.
Artichoke Dip a la Veracruzana
Rick Bayless is the James Beard award-winning chef/owner of Frontera Grill and Topolobampo in Chicago, and the winner of Bravo’s
Top Chef Masters
.
Ingredients:
marinated artichokes, goat cheese, sun-dried tomatoes, green olives, pickled jalapeno peppers, Italian parsley, sea salt
Calories:
156
Try this recipe:
Artichoke Dip a la Veracruzana
2 of 3
Andrew McCaul
Feel-Good Chicken, Cannellini Bean, and Artichoke Salad
Ingrid Hoffmann is the host of Univision’s
Delicioso
and the author of
Simply Delicioso: A Collection of Everyday Recipes with a Latin Twist.
Ingredients:
olive oil, red onion, garlic cloves, skinless boneless chicken breast, salt, pepper, light mayonnaise, lemon juice, dill, turmeric, cannellini beans, artichoke hearts, butterhead lettuce
Calories:
308
Try this recipe:
Feel-Good Chicken, Cannellini Bean, and Artichoke Salad
3 of 3
Andrew McCaul
Artichoke-Parmesan Stuffed Tilapia
Robin Miller is the host of Food Network’s
Quick Fix Meals with Robin Miller
and the author of
Robin Rescues Dinner
Ingredients:
salt, pepper, tilapia, marinated artichokes, whole-grain bread, Parmesan cheese, oregano, olive oil, parsley
Calories:
241
Try this recipe:
Artichoke-Parmesan Stuffed Tilapia
