Get Head-to-Toe Fresh With Avocado

Todd Huffman

Holy guacamole!

Go ahead, indulge. Avocado is loaded with benefits. "Bite for bite, avocado is rich in mono- and polyunsaturated fats. Plus, it’s loaded with vitamins A and C, and important nutrients like potassium and iron," says Kate Geagan, RD, author of Go Green, Get Lean. What does that mean for your skin and hair? The essential fats add luster and shine to locks, and hydrate and nourish your skin. A delicious way to look gorgeous!