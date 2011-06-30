Get Head-to-Toe Fresh With Avocado

Amanda Doyle
June 30, 2011
Holy guacamole!

Go ahead, indulge. Avocado is loaded with benefits. "Bite for bite, avocado is rich in mono- and polyunsaturated fats. Plus, it’s loaded with vitamins A and C, and important nutrients like potassium and iron," says Kate Geagan, RD, author of Go Green, Get Lean. What does that mean for your skin and hair? The essential fats add luster and shine to locks, and hydrate and nourish your skin. A delicious way to look gorgeous!
Hair Rx

Burt’s Bees Avocado Butter Pre-Shampoo Hair Treatment ($9; burtsbees.com) gives overworked hair a major boost. Just comb it through wet strands from roots to ends, then let it sit for five minutes before shampooing.
Hand helper

The fast-absorbing avocado oil in Tocca Crema da Mano in Florence ($8; tocca.com) leaves you with soft, smooth hands, while the subtle rose scent will have you reaching for this lotion after every wash. A skin win!
Moisture mash

Face feeling dry all over? Slather on Juara Avocado Banana Moisture Mask ($37; juaraskincare.com), then sit back and relax as the mix of avocado and banana work to hydrate. It’s like a smoothie for your skin—minus all the blender work.
Nail nourisher

When there’s no time for a mani, neaten up dry cuticles with one quick swipe of Decléor Aromessence Ongles Strengthening Concentrate for Nails ($52; decleordirect.com). Simply massage this avocado-rich oil over the whole nail area for instant shine.
Easy on the eyes

Kiehl’s Creamy Eye Treatment with Avocado ($27; kiehls.com) naturally hydrates the sensitive eye area. We love that the cream’s quick-drying formula doesn’t cause mascara or eyeliner to smudge.
Pucker upper

Applying color to dry lips can be a flaky mess. To the rescue: Avocado-infused Pixi Succulent Lip Twin ($18; target.com), which has a moisturizing lip balm and lipstick in one little tube.

