4 Steps to a Flawless Face

Step 1: Get even with primer

Why bother with primer? This makeup artists’ secret weapon fills in lines, smooths an uneven texture, and holds foundation in place. So when you need your makeup to last all day (and look amazing), apply it over moisturized skin before your base. On time-crunched mornings when you want to keep it simple, you can even wear primer solo (that’s right!). The latest crop also corrects skin issues, so you can control shine, get a glow, hide redness—whatever you need!