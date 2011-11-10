6 Sprays You'll Crave

8 of 8 Corbis

You can’t smell your scent

Fix: If you wear the same fragrance every day, you can lose your ability to smell it, and you might be putting on way too much without realizing it. Good guidelines: For an eau de parfum, two to three spritzes is enough for a full day. With cologne or an eau de toilette, you can layer on a little more—just don’t go spray happy.



Your fave scent is a clothes-wrecker



Fix: Spritzing on a fragrance can discolor pearls, damage silk, and even tarnish silver. Instead of putting on perfume just before walking out the door, apply yours right out of the shower. That way it will cling to your skin—not your clothing or jewelry.