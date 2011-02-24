A Get-Fit-Now Mix & Match Workout

3 of 7 Chris Fanning

Upper body: Reverse fly

*More challenging



Stand tall with feet shoulder-width apart, knees slightly bent, and back straight. Holding a 5- to 8-pound dumbbell in each hand, with palms facing in, hinge forward at the waist. Stabilize your core, then, with elbows slightly bent, raise the weights out to the sides and up as far as you can, squeezing your shoulder blades together; lower back down.