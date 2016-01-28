Yes, You Can Run a 10K!

After being cooped up all winter, what better way to enjoy being outdoors than to train for (and finish!) a 10K? Whether you’re an occasional jogger or a serious runner, it’s motivating to have a goal to strive for, says Jenny Hadfield, co-author of Running for Mortals. And if you train with a friend, you’ll have built-in cheerleading. Ready to go for it? Here’s what you need to know.



Why run anyway?

Besides the mental boost it provides (runner's high is real), running strengthens your bones and burns about 100 calories per mile.