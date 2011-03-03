8 Brunch Foods Under 80 Calories
Home
Food
8 Brunch Foods Under 80 Calories
Health.com
March 03, 2011
1 of 8
Quentin Bacon
Brunch treats you won’t believe are light!
77 Calories
Whole Foods Two-Bite Blueberry Cafe Scone
2 of 8
Quentin Bacon
A little bite
58 Calories
Nancy’s Petite Quiche
3 of 8
Quentin Bacon
Pomegranate mimosa
77 Calories
Combine 1 ounce fresh
orange juice
, 1 ounce
pomegranate juice
, and 2 ounces
sparkling wine
4 of 8
Quentin Bacon
Smoked salmon bagel bite
78 Calories
Top 1/2
Thomas’ 100% Whole Wheat Bagel Thin
with 3/4 tablespoon
Philadelphia Light Smoked Salmon Cream Cheese
5 of 8
Quentin Bacon
Amuse bouche
79 Calories
Top 3
Van’s Mini Totally Natural waffles
with 1/2 tablespoon
maple syrup
—a secret natural ingredient!
6 of 8
Quentin Bacon
Citrus-y start
74 Calories
1/2
grapefruit
drizzled with
honey
and broiled
7 of 8
Quentin Bacon
Caffeine kick
60 Calories
Starbucks VIA Ready Brew
vanilla-flavored coffee
8 of 8
Quentin Bacon
Morning staple
60 Calories
2 pieces
Applegate Farms Organic Sunday Bacon
