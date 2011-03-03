8 Brunch Foods Under 80 Calories

March 03, 2011
Brunch treats you won’t believe are light!

77 Calories

Whole Foods Two-Bite Blueberry Cafe Scone
A little bite

58 Calories

Nancy’s Petite Quiche
Pomegranate mimosa

77 Calories

Combine 1 ounce fresh orange juice, 1 ounce pomegranate juice, and 2 ounces sparkling wine
Smoked salmon bagel bite

78 Calories

Top 1/2 Thomas’ 100% Whole Wheat Bagel Thin with 3/4 tablespoon Philadelphia Light Smoked Salmon Cream Cheese
Amuse bouche

79 Calories

Top 3 Van’s Mini Totally Natural waffles with 1/2 tablespoon maple syrup—a secret natural ingredient!
Citrus-y start

74 Calories

1/2 grapefruit drizzled with honey and broiled
Caffeine kick

60 Calories

Starbucks VIA Ready Brew vanilla-flavored coffee
Morning staple

60 Calories

2 pieces Applegate Farms Organic Sunday Bacon

