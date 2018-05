3 of 13 Corbis

Connect with friends

Spending too much time on your own can affect not only your mental health but your heart health as well. This holds true whether or not you’ve been actually diagnosed with heart disease.



According to one study, women in particular were more prone to angina, a heart-disease-related chest pain, and other problems if they had little social support when they were recovering from a heart attack.



So get out and about. However, make sure you’re connecting with true friends. “If you have a lot of friends but they’re all mean to you, that won’t be beneficial,” Heffner says. And that’s backed up by research.