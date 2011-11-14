America's Healthiest Fast-Food Breakfasts

3 of 16

No. 1 Spinach Florentine Breakfast Wrap (Cosi)

"When you wake up, your body hasn’t had fuel for about 10 to 12 hours," says Dr. Gerbstadt, one of our judges. So this standout refuels you and keeps you satisfied so you don’t overnosh the rest of the day. "With most other breakfasts, you would need to add another food to get this much protein," Dr. Gerbstadt explains. "Plus, the fiber content is much higher than you’d usually find in such a high-protein meal."



Calories 334; Fat 21g (sat 8g); Protein 24g; Carbohydrate 21g; Fiber 11g; Sodium 516mg



Room for improvement: The fat content is on the high side (since the wrap is made with eggs), so eat low-fat fare throughout the day—or split this hearty pick with a friend.