Bye-Bye Ab Flab

Shaun Chavis
February 16, 2011
1 of 5 Corbis

Tighten that tummy

Here’s how to slim your stomach, whether you have a month, a week—or just a day.

And, this workout is sure to really flatten that tummy!

If you've got 24 hours: Drop up to an inch from your belly by debloating, says our Senior Food and Nutrition Editor Frances Largeman-Roth, RD. Here's what to eat:
Advertisement
2 of 5 Corbis

Power over the puff

Build meals around plain grilled chicken or seafood, and steamed veggies, such as zucchini, carrots, and asparagus.

Try these recipes:
Grilled Chicken Breasts Provencal
Parchment-Baked Halibut With Pesto, Zucchini, and Carrots
3 of 5 Corbis

Green means good

Fill up on cucumbers (to fight swelling), celery (its electrolytes help keep fluid levels in balance), and artichokes, asparagus, and watercress (all are natural diuretics).

Try these recipes:
Pickled Ginger Cucumbers
Shrimp-Artichoke Salad
Advertisement
4 of 5 Corbis

More flab-erasing tricks

• Drink mostly water (add a squeeze of citrus for flavor), and avoid carbonated sips.

• Skip processed foods, soda, gum, and alcohol—they’ll puff you up. Also avoid foods that create belly-expanding gas, like beans, cereals with added fiber, and raw cruciferous veggies like broccoli and cauliflower.
Advertisement
5 of 5 Corbis

If you've got some more time

If you've got a week: Drop up to five pounds with our 1,200-calories-per-day plan at Health.com/week-long-diet. (About half the loss will be first-week water weight.)

If you've got a month: Knock off up to 10 pounds by combining our workout with any 1,350-calories-per-day diet. Try our yummy plan with recipes at Health.com/month-long-diet.)

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up