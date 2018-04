Shine Bright in Spring's Bold Colors

Lose your LBD (at least for this season)—bold colors can be just as flattering. Keep the brighter shade where you want the eye to go; wear a darker tone over trouble zones. This drop-waist dress does it all—elongates your torso, slims hips, and gives an instantly put-together look. Thakoon for Target dress ($40; target.com); Trina Turk bangle ($98; trinaturk.com); polka dot bangle ($50; tjmaxx.com)