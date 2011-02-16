Shine Bright in Spring's Bold Colors

Play it up

Lose your LBD (at least for this season)—bold colors can be just as flattering. Keep the brighter shade where you want the eye to go; wear a darker tone over trouble zones. This drop-waist dress does it all—elongates your torso, slims hips, and gives an instantly put-together look.

Thakoon for Target dress ($40; target.com); Trina Turk bangle ($98; trinaturk.com); polka dot bangle ($50; tjmaxx.com)
Go (a bit) wild

Wear three colors max when rocking this trend—any more and you’ll start to resemble a Rubik’s Cube. It’s all about fun and what makes you happy, so mix shades you love. PS: With a vibrant outfit like this, it’s best to keep your hair simple. A sleek ponytail always works.

AK Anne Klein top ($64; Macy’s); Etro pants ($475; 212-317-9096); Old Navy Belt ($13; oldnavy.com); Tre purple bangle ($75; Anthropologie); R.J. Graziano bangle ($35; 212-685-1248); sequin ring ($48; 212-398-7363)
Do a bold lip

The hot—and wearable—makeup trend for spring is bright but soft. Highlight lips with a matte shade for a sophisticated look that will last; keep the rest of your makeup to a minimum. Coral lights up your face and is still subtle enough to wear with any outfit.

Try Giorgio Armani Rouge d’Armani lipstick #510 ($30; giorgioarmanibeauty.com). Sequin earrings ($98; 212-398-7363)
Mix, don't match

To look impossibly chic, try hues that fall opposite each other on the color wheel. The contrast enhances each shade, making the color appear even more vivid. Tie is all together with neutral platforms you can throw on with anything.

L.L. Bean Birch Point Boatneck Pullover ($69; llbeansignature.com); Dolce Vita shorts ($154; dolcevita.com); Franco Sarto sandals ($109; nordstrom.com); American Apparel headscarf ($14; americanapparelstore.com); H&M necklace ($13; H&M stores).
Go retro

The classic colors and geometric patterns on this shift dress are universally flattering. Thank you vertical lines! Pump up the look with solid bangles, with add fun and a brigher pop up color.

Macy’s Alfani dress ($89; Macy’s stores); Pono by Joan Goodman white bangle ($26; Femmegems) Tre blue bangle ($75; Anthropologie)

